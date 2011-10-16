UPDATE 1-'Real Steel' edges 'Footloose' to win box office

* 'Real Steel' global total to date tops $108 mln
* 'Footloose' remake pulls in $16.1 mln
* 'The Thing' opens weak, 'Big Year' bombs
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 The boxing robots of "Real
Steel" had better footwork at the ticket window than the kids
in the remake of the 1980s dance classic "Footloose" and held
on to the domestic box-office title for a second straight
week.
"Real Steel" racked up an estimated $39.6 million in global
ticket sales over three days, distributor Walt Disney Co
(DIS.N) said on Sunday. The film earned $16.3 million of that
total from U.S. and Canadian theaters.
"Footloose," the story of teenagers who defy their small
town's ban on dancing, was close behind with $16.1 million from
U.S. and Canadian theaters.
Appeal to families helped "Real Steel" come out on top,
said Dave Hollis, Disney's executive vice president for motion
picture sales and distribution. The DreamWorks-produced film
stars Hugh Jackman as a father who bonds with his son as they
restore a robot to fight for a boxing championship.
To date, the movie has earned $51.7 million at North
American theaters plus $56.6 million in international markets,
for a combined global tally of $108.3 million.
The "Footloose" debut performed in line with studio
expectations and earned an A rating from audiences polled by
survey firm CinemaScore, said Don Harris, president of domestic
distribution for Paramount Pictures, which released the film.
The remake, which cost about $24 million to make, features
Dennis Quaid as a local preacher and lesser-known actors in the
lead teenager roles. Kevin Bacon starred in the original 1984
hit.
SLOW WEEKEND AT THEATERS
In third place for the weekend, horror flick "The Thing"
grabbed a weak $8.7 million. The film, a prequel to a 1982 hit,
centers on a team of scientists who travel to Antarctica to
investigate an alien creature. The movie's production cost
about $38 million.
Nikki Rocco, president of distribution for Universal
Pictures, noted other horror films had struggled lately and
said the box office "was relatively soft this weekend"
overall.
Sales for the top 12 movies came in 34 percent lower than
the same weekend last year, according to figures from
Hollywood.com Box Office.
Political drama "The Ides of March," directed by and
co-starring George Clooney, pulled in $7.5 million during its
second weekend in theaters to finish in fourth place. Clooney
also co-wrote the film about moral choices during a tight
primary contest between two politicians running for president.
In fifth place was "Dolphin Tale," a feel-good movie based
on the true story of an injured dolphin rehabilitated with a
prosthetic tail. The film brought in $6.3 million domestically
over the weekend.
New comedy "The Big Year" was a flop. The film, starring
comedy heavyweights Steve Martin, Owen Wilson and Jack Black as
bird-watching buddies, landed in ninth place with just $3.3
million domestically.
"It's a high-quality film with a talented cast. We just
missed," said Bruce Snyder, president of domestic distribution
for distributor 20th Century Fox.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released
"Footloose." "Real Steel" was produced by DreamWorks and
distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp, distributed "The Thing." Sony Corp
(6758.T) (SNE.N) unit Columbia Pictures released "The Ides of
March." "The Big Year" was distributed by News Corp (NWSA.O)
unit 20th Century Fox, and "Dolphin Tale" was released by Time
Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros.
