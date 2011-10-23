Third 'Paranormal Activity' wins weekend box office

LOS ANGELES Oct 23 Haunted house movie "Paranormal Activity 3" easily won the weekend box office race with a strong $54 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

The third installment of the low-budget horror flicks topped robot boxing movie "Real Steel," which finished in second place with $11.3 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

A remake of classic dance film "Footloose" pulled in $10.9 million to take third place.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released "Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)