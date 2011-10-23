Third 'Paranormal Activity' wins weekend box office

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
LOS ANGELES Oct 23 Haunted house movie "Paranormal Activity 3" easily won the weekend box office race with a strong $54 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.
The third installment of the low-budget horror flicks topped robot boxing movie "Real Steel," which finished in second place with $11.3 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
A remake of classic dance film "Footloose" pulled in $10.9 million to take third place.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released "Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.