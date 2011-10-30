Animated 'Puss in Boots' wins weekend box office

LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Animated family film "Puss
in Boots" topped the weekend box-office charts with an
estimated $34 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian
theaters, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.
The 3D spinoff from the blockbuster "Shrek" series pushed
last week's winner, horror flick "Paranormal Activity 3," to
second place. New sci-fi thriller "In Time" finished in third
place for the Friday-to-Sunday period.
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation
DWA.O and distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also released "Paranormal Activity 3."
"In Time" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
(NWSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)