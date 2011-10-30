Animated 'Puss in Boots' wins weekend box office

LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Animated family film "Puss in Boots" topped the weekend box-office charts with an estimated $34 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

The 3D spinoff from the blockbuster "Shrek" series pushed last week's winner, horror flick "Paranormal Activity 3," to second place. New sci-fi thriller "In Time" finished in third place for the Friday-to-Sunday period.

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation DWA.O and distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also released "Paranormal Activity 3." "In Time" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)