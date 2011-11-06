'Puss in Boots' surprises with 2nd box office win

BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
LOS ANGELES Nov 6 Animated film "Puss in Boots" held on to the domestic box office crown with a surprisingly strong second weekend performance that beat new Eddie Murphy comedy "Tower Heist."
"Puss in Boots" brought in $33.0 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters to finish first in the weekend box office race, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. "Tower Heist," which was favored to win going into the weekend, took second place with $25.1 million.
Another new comedy, "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," earned third place with $13.1 million.
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation DWA.O and distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Tower Heist." Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Harold & Kumar." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Badger Meter declares regular quarterly dividend and appoints Todd Adams and Glen Tellock to Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.