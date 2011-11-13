Action movie 'Immortals' conquers weekend box office

LOS ANGELES Nov 13 Epic action movie "Immortals" won the weekend box-office battle with a better-than-expected $32 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

"Immortals" topped new Adam Sandler comedy "Jack and Jill," which finished in second place for the weekend with $26 million. Animated family film "Puss in Boots" was close behind with $25.5 million, landing in third place.

Independent studio Relativity Media released "Immortals." "Jack and Jill" was distributed by Sony (6758.T). "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation DWA.O and distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom VIAb.N. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)