'Twilight' lights up box offices for 2nd week

NEW YORK Nov 27 The "Twilight" vampire movie
hovered at the top of box office charts for a second straight
week, beating a revival of "The Muppets" and other family fare
during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" earned an
estimated $42 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
"The Muppets," a movie that returns Kermit, Miss Piggy and
their puppet friends to the big screen for the first time in 12
years, finished in second place with $29.5 million over three
days. Third place for the weekend belonged to 3D animated film
"Happy Feet Two," which brought in $13.4 million.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "The Muppets." Privately
held Summit Entertainment distributed "Breaking Dawn - Part 1."
"Happy Feet Two" was distributed by Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)
unit Warner Bros.
