'Twilight' film shines again with 3rd box office win

LOS ANGELES Dec 4 The fourth movie in the
popular "Twilight" vampire romance series topped domestic
box-office charts for the third straight weekend, according to
studio estimates released on Sunday.
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" earned an
estimated $16.9 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales from
Friday through Sunday. In second place, Disney's revival of
"The Muppets" generated $11.2 million. Family film "Hugo"
finished the weekend in third place with $7.6 million.
Privately-held Summit Entertainment released "Breaking
Dawn," and Walt Disney Co distributed "The Muppets."
"Hugo" was released by Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc. .