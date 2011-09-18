UPDATE 1-3D 'Lion King' reigns at top of movie box office

* 'Lion King 3D' pulls in surprising $29 mln
* Virus thriller 'Contagion' falls to second
* 'Drive' speeds into third
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 "The Lion King" is back on
top of the movie jungle seventeen years after the film first
hit theaters.
A 3D version of the 1994 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) animated
classic reclaimed the box office throne with a strong $29.3
million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend, studio
estimates released on Sunday showed.
The three-day total for North American (U.S. and Canadian)
theaters was more than double studio forecasts and easily
pushed thriller "Contagion," last weekend's winner, to second
place.
"The Lion King" is one of the most successful animated
films of all time, grossing $784 million at theaters worldwide
before the 3D debut. It also reigns as the top-performing home
entertainment release ever. The film tells the story of a lion
cub named Simba who returns from exile to claim the kingdom
once led by his father.
The re-release appealed to parents and grandparents who saw
the film years ago and brought their children and grandchildren
to see it in a new format, said Dave Hollis, executive vice
president for motion picture sales and distribution at Disney,
linking it to the movie's "circle of life" theme.
"I'm very pleasantly surprised" with the opening weekend
success, Hollis said, adding that Disney will consider
extending the movie's run beyond the planned two-week limited
engagement.
Hollis said 92 percent of filmgoers opted to see the new 3D
version. Theaters also showed the film in traditional 2D. The
film collected an average of $12,575 per theater in 2,330
theaters.
The movie has rung up another $12 million since the 3D
version was released in international markets a month ago.
A 3D Blu-ray disc is set for release next month.
VIRUS THRILLER
Thriller "Contagion," a Steven Soderbergh-directed film
about the race to stop a deadly virus as it circles the globe,
finished second with $14.5 million. The movie's sales dropped
35 percent from a week earlier and averaged $4,494 at 3,222
theaters.
Action flick "Drive," starring Ryan Gosling, performed best
among other new releases. The story of a Hollywood stunt
performer who drives a getaway car for criminal landed third
with $11 million domestically, hitting the low end of the
studio's expectations.
The film won strong reviews from critics and appealed to
young males as well as "older and upscale audiences," said Bob
Berney, president of theatrical distribution of FilmDistrict,
which released "Drive."
Fourth place went to "The Help," a drama about the
relationships between white women and black maids in civil
rights-era Mississippi, with $6.4 million. The domestic tally
since the critics favorite opened six weeks ago reached $147.4
million, far exceeding early expectations.
Two newcomers struggled to draw audiences.
Thriller "Straw Dogs," about a Hollywood screenwriter who
finds trouble after relocating to his wife's hometown, landed
in fifth place with $5 million. The remake of a 1971 movie
stars James Marsden, Kate Bosworth and Alexander Skarsgard.
Romantic comedy "I Don't Know How She Does It," starring
Sarah Jessica Parker as a multi-tasking mom juggling her family
and career as a finance executive, finished sixth with a
disappointing $4.5 million domestically. Many movie-going moms
likely opted to bring their kids to "The Lion King" instead,
said Erik Lomis, president of distribution for The Weinstein
Co.
"The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and released by
Disney. Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N),
released "Contagion." Privately held Weinstein Co. distributed
"I Don't Know How She Does It." "Straw Dogs" was released by
Screen Gems, a unit of Sony Corp. (SNE.N) (6758.T).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu)