'Lion King 3D' takes second box office crown

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) "The Lion King 3D" ruled the movie box office for the second straight weekend, beating baseball drama "Moneyball" and family film "Dolphin Tale."

The re-release of 1994 animated classic "The Lion King" took in an estimated $22.1 million over three days at U.S. and Canadian theaters, Disney said on Sunday.

"Moneyball," starring Brad Pitt, finished second with $20.6 million and "Dolphin Tale" came in third with $20.3 million, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

Columbia Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N), released "Moneyball." "Dolphin Tale" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N). (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Walsh)