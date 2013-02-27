版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming up in premarket after New Jersey Governor signs revised online gaming bill

NEW YORK Feb 27 Boyd Gaming Corp : * Up 6.8 percent to $6.94 in premarket after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signs revised online gaming bill
