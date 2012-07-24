Boyd Gaming results miss Street, revenue falls at most properties

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.10
* Q2 rev $615.2 mln vs est $624 mln
* Shares fall as much as 13 percent
July 24 Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp reported quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations as revenue fell at most of its properties, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent.
Second-quarter net income was $1.0 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with a net loss of $3.0 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
"During the second half of the quarter, business trends began to weaken, and that clearly contributed to softness in our results," Chief Executive Keith Smith said in a statement.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 4 cents per share, well below the average analyst forecast of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $615.2 million, also missing analyst expectations of $624 million.
Shares of Las Vegas-based Boyd were down 13 percent at $5.78 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.