UPDATE 1-China-focused Boyu Capital raises $1.5 bln for 2nd buyout fund-sources

* New fund is 50 pct larger than first fund
* Private equity funds raised for China fell 46 pct in
2013-AVCJ
* Boyu's investments include Cinda and Alibaba
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Jan 17 China-focused private equity
firm Boyu Capital, whose partners include former TPG Capital
executive Mary Ma and the grandson of former Chinese
president Jiang Zemin, has raised $1.5 billion for its second
buyout fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Boyu has received more investor interest than its $1.5
billion target, one person with knowledge of the matter said,
though the firm has decided to keep the fund at around $1.5
billion, which is 50 percent greater than its first fund.
The new fund is expected to close within a few weeks, the
source said.
Boyu, which was established in 2010, is an investor in
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and debt
manager China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cinda has
risen 48.5 percent since listing in December, while China's
biggest e-commerce company Alibaba is widely expected to launch
an IPO this year.
Boyu's first fund raised $1 billion in 2011, with big name
Asian backers including Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings and Li Ka-shing, Asia's richest person.
In addition to Ma and Alvin Jiang, a so-called princeling
thanks to his political ties, Boyu's other partners include
ex-Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd executive
director Louis Cheung, and former Providence Equity Partners
dealmaker, Sean Tong.
Between them, Ma, Cheung and Tong have over 50 years of
industry experience, and that pedigree, combined with Jiang's
princeling heritage, boosted Boyu's fundraising.
The new fund would be the largest raised for China in 2014,
and comes as private equity firms struggle to raise money from
investors who are disappointed with returns they have made in
Asia's emerging markets.
Funds raised for private equity investing in China fell 46
percent in 2013 to $14.7 billion, the lowest since 2009,
according to data from Asian Venture Capital Journal.
Reuters previously reported that Boyu was considering
raising a $1.5 billion second fund in June last year.
Boyu declined to comment. Sources declined to be named as
details of the fund were private.