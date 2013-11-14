Boyu Capital's Ma appointed non executive director at HK's SFC

HONG KONG Nov 14 Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) appointed veteran dealmaker Mary Ma as non executive director, looking to benefit from her experience as a top executive at computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd and private equity firms TPG Capital and Boyu Capital.

Ma, a co-founder and chairman of Boyu, was appointed on Thursday to a two-year term, according to a statement from Hong Kong's Information Services Department. She was previously a co-chairman of TPG China and chief financial officer of Lenovo.

"Ms Ma has a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial services sector. We believe that she will provide valuable contribution to the work of the SFC," a Hong Kong government spokesman said in the statement.