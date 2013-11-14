Boyu Capital's Ma appointed non executive director at HK's SFC

HONG KONG Nov 14 Hong Kong's Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) appointed veteran dealmaker Mary Ma as
non executive director, looking to benefit from her experience
as a top executive at computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd
and private equity firms TPG Capital and Boyu Capital.
Ma, a co-founder and chairman of Boyu, was appointed on
Thursday to a two-year term, according to a statement from Hong
Kong's Information Services Department. She was previously a
co-chairman of TPG China and chief financial officer of Lenovo.
"Ms Ma has a wealth of experience and expertise in the
financial services sector. We believe that she will provide
valuable contribution to the work of the SFC," a Hong Kong
government spokesman said in the statement.