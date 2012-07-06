BP excluded from early bidding for Abu Dhabi oil fields - report

SINGAPORE, July 6 BP Plc has been
excluded from the pre-qualification bidding process to develop
Abu Dhabi's largest onshore oil fields, the concession for which
is set to expire in 2014, according to a report by the Petroleum
Intelligence Weekly.
BP, which has been operating in the United Arab Emirates
since 1931, did not receive a three-page letter inviting
companies to submit applications to bid for acreage in Abu Dhabi
that includes the Bu Hasa, Bab and Asab oil fields, part of the
Abu Dhabi onshore Oil Operations (Adco) concession, the July 9
report said citing unnamed sources.
"It remains unclear why BP was not invited, the sources say,
but the decision will almost certainly have been approved at the
highest levels in Abu Dhabi," the report said. "Whatever the
precise reason, it represents a humiliating snub for the UK
major."
Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Total SA were among companies invited to
participate in the pre-qualification bidding round, the report
said.