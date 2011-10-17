BP-Anadarko settlement a win-win -- Dudley

MOSCOW Oct 17 BP's acceptance of a $4 billion settlement from partner Anadarko Petroleum over cleanup costs for the Gulf of Mexico disaster is favourable to both parties, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Monday.

"We regard it as favourable for both companies," Dudley told reporters in Moscow, Russia. "I am very pleased that they stepped in and are now shouldering some of the responsibilities."

BP said earlier on Monday it had accepted the $4 billion payment, far less than it might have won in court. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by John Bowker)