BP says to close Bulwer refinery in Australia in 2015

Japan's Nikkei hits near 3-week high on French vote relief, Sony climbs
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
SYDNEY, April 2 BP said on Wednesday it will cease production at its Bulwer Island refinery in Brisbane by mid 2015 as it restructures its struggling refining and marketing business in Australia.
Australia's refineries, owned by BP, Royal Dutch Shell , ExxonMobil and Caltex, are struggling against strong competition in Asia, a strong Australian dollar and high costs.
Shell earlier this year said it was exiting refining and marketing in Australia, selling the business for around $2.6 billion to global oil trader Vitol SA. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Ed Davies)
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
SYDNEY, April 24 Shanghai copper futures opened higher on Monday but quickly went into negative territory as investors cut bets that Chinese demand was getting stronger and that global tensions were easing.
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia