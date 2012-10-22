Azerbaijan expects stable oil output at BP-led consortium

MOSCOW Oct 22 Azerbaijan expects a stable crude production at BP -led consortium until the end of the contract in 2024, conceding the project won't be able to reach planned output of 1 million barrels per day, the state oil company SOCAR chief said on Monday.

Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, one of BP's largest global projects, raised concerns at the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse the British major of making "false promises".

"Actual production at ACG in 2013 will be unchanged comparing to this year. We want to see a stable plateau in 2014-2024," SOCAR chief Rovnag Abdullayev told Reuters.

ACG was supposed to produce over 1 million barrels per day (bpd) after a third phase was completed in 2008. But after hitting 823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen, averaging 684,000 bpd in the first half of this year.