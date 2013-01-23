UPDATE 1-BP targets 2018 for first gas from Shah Deniz II

By Afet Mehdiyeva and Lada Evgrashina
BAKU Jan 23 British major BP said it is
targeting 2018 for the first gas from the second phase of
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas project, a major development aimed
at reducing European dependence on Russia for its energy
supplies.
Output from Shah Deniz II is expected to reach 16 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year, with 10 bcm
earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.
Shah Deniz I, which has been pumping gas since 2006, has
production capacity of 8 bcm.
Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas deposit which is being
developed by BP, Statoil, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR
and others, is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of
gas.
If all necessary agreements are achieved, "we will target
2018 for first gas (from Shah Deniz II)," Al Cook, BP-Azerbaijan
vice-president, told a news conference.
Officials from SOCAR had said the second phase was expected
to start by the end of 2017, but SOCAR head Rovnag Abdullayev
said in December the gas would reach European markets "not
earlier than the second quarter of 2018."
The Shah Deniz consortium is expected to choose by mid-2013
whether to transport Shah Deniz II production via the
Nabucco-West pipeline or the rival Trans-Adriatic pipeline
(TAP).
After a deal signed earlier this month the consortium owns
stakes in both pipeline projects.
Cook welcomed ratification by Azerbaijan and Turkey of the
linked Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) gas pipeline agreement, which
will bring Azeri gas through Turkey to the edge of Europe.
TANAP will connect with either Nabucco West into Austria or
TAP, taking a more southern route via Greece and Albania into
Italy to reach customers in the European Union.
Cook said the Shah Deniz consortium planned to invest $10
billion on the Shah Deniz II project.
"Over the next 18 months, in 2013 and the first half in 2014
Shah Deniz plans to make commitments to spend $10 billion on
this project. BP on behalf of the consortium plans to make
commitments to spend $10 billion," he said.
TAP's shareholders are EGL AG of Switzerland,
which has 42.5 percent, Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and
Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas (15 percent).
Nabucco's six shareholders are Austria's OMV AG,
Germany's RWE AG, Hungary's MOL through its
gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz.