BP to sign Azerbaijan oilfield extension deal at end of June

expects to sign a contract at the end of June extending its
production sharing deal for Azerbaijan's biggest oilfields until
2050, the company's regional head said on Wednesday.
The existing deal is due to expire in 2024 and BP-led
consortium and Azeri state oil firm SOCAR signed a letter of
intent in December to continue developing the giant
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshly (ACG) offshore fields until 2050.
"End of June is a very reasonable time for it," Gary Jones,
BP's regional head for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, told
reporters when asked when the contract was due to be signed.
"It's a big deal. We want to get it right."
The shareholders in the consortium include BP, SOCAR,
Chevron, INPEX, Statoil, ExxonMobil
, TPAO, ITOCHU and ONGC Videsh.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday he expected
the contract to be signed soon.
"We are thinking about development of the ACG bloc and I
think we will reach a final agreement with investors," Aliyev
said at the annual Caspian Oil & Gas conference in Baku.
BP came under fire from Aliyev earlier this decade when the
country's leader criticised the oil firm for lower than promised
output levels. Oil output at ACG totalled more than 7.1 million
tonnes in the first quarter of this year.
