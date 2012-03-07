RPT-BP to buy stake in 4 Petrobras offshore blocks

* BP expands Brazil upstream presence
* Deal approved by Brazil regulator
SAO PAULO, March 7 British oil producer BP
Plc will purchase a 40 percent stake in four exploration
and production blocks operated by Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petrobras, BP said on Tuesday.
Purchase of the concession blocks, located off Brazil's
northeastern coast, has been approved by the Brazilian National
Petroleum Agency (ANP) and will be carried out by subsidiary BP
Energy do Brasil Ltda, according to a press release on BP's
website.
Petrobras owns three of the blocks outright, while ownership
of the fourth is shared with partners, including BP.
Following the farm-in, BP will hold concessions in 14 blocks
in Brazil, operating six, the release said.
Terms of the deal "involve BP meeting certain past and
future exploration costs on the blocks but the details of that
are confidential," a BP press officer said.
Petrobras representatives did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.