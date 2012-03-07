UPDATE 1-BP to buy stake in 4 Petrobras offshore blocks

* BP expands Brazil upstream presence

* Deal approved by Brazil regulator

SAO PAULO, March 7 British oil producer BP Plc said on Tuesday it will buy a 40 percent stake in four exploration blocks owned and operated by Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petrobras, expanding its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing oil regions.

Purchase of the stakes, located off Brazil's northeastern coast, has been approved by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and will be carried out by subsidiary BP Energy do Brasil Ltda, according to a press release on BP's website.

The so-called "farm-in" supports BP's efforts to expand its exploration and production assets in Brazil, one of the largest oil plays in the world outside the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries, or OPEC.

The purchase also shores up BP's position as the No. 3 foreign owner, after Shell and BG, of offshore exploration areas in Brazil, where the government expects local production to reach about 7 million barrels a day by 2020. That could enable Brazil to surpass the United States as the No. 3 producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The sale cuts Petrobras' ownership of frontier oil rights in Brazil's northeast as its seeks to ramp up production and generate cash from existing fields and new discoveries in the Campos and Santos Basins off Brazil's southeast coast.

Terms of the deal "involve BP meeting certain past and future exploration costs on the blocks, but the details of that are confidential," a BP press officer said.

Petrobras confirmed the transfer of rights but declined to provide further details.

Two blocks, BM-BAR-3 and BM-BAR-5, are in the Barreirinhas Basin off the coast of Brazil's Maranhao state, and two others, BM-CE-1 and BM-CE-2, are in the Ceara Basin, off of Ceara state, according to BP and the ANP.