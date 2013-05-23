版本:
BRIEF-BP, Shell, Statoil have been sued over alleged brent crude oil price fixing

May 23 BP PLC : * Is sued by commodity trading firm over alleged price fixing in brent crude

oil prices and futures contracts -- court filing * Lawsuit filed by Chicago-based prime international trading ltd also names

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Statoil ASA as defendants * Lawsuit accuses defendants of reporting inaccurate, misleading and false

information regarding prices to McGraw Hill Financial inc's platts

unit * Lawsuit says that because platts' prices are used to price and settle

contracts, false reports undermine pricing structure for entire brent crude

market * Lawsuit filed in a New York federal court alleges violations of U.S.

commodity exchange act, sherman antitrust law; seeks class-action status,

triple damages

