2014年 3月 4日

BRIEF-BP loses U.S. appeal over payments to businesses harmed by 2010 Gulf spill

March 3 BP PLC : * Loses U.S. appeal of ruling that businesses claiming harm from 2010 gulf oil

spill need not prove the spill caused their losses -- court ruling * 5th U.S. circuit court of appeals says injunction prohibiting payments should

be dissolved * 5th circuit rules in a 2-1 vote against BP
