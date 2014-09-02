BRIEF-BP demands removal of 2010 Gulf oil spill claims administrator

Sept 2 BP PLC :
* Says asks U.S. court to remove patrick juneau as claims
administrator of 2010
gulf oil spill settlement fund
* Says has evidence that juneau has a conflict of interest that
should have
disqualified him as claims administrator, and that he failed
to get a waiver
* Says juneau had acted as an advocate for spill claimants
prior to being
appointed claims administrator
* Says juneau's alleged conflict creates an unacceptable
appearance of bias
* In seeking juneau's disqualification, also objects to alleged
deficiencies in
his administration of the claims process