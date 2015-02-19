版本:
2015年 2月 20日

BRIEF-Judge rejects BP bid to cut maximum Gulf spill penalty

Feb 19 BP PLC : * U.S. judge rejects BP Plc bid to lower the maximum per-barrel fine for

2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill -- court ruling * U.S. district judge carl barbier says agrees with U.S. government that

maximum fine should be $4,300 per barrel of oil spilled * Judge says not presently deciding dollar amount of civil penalty that BP

should face
