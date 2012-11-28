RPT-EPA temporarily suspends BP from US federal gov't contracts

WASHINGTON Nov 28 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Wednesday that it has temporarily
suspended BP Plc and its affiliates from new contracts
with the U.S. federal government, citing the oil company's "lack
of business integrity" associated with the disastrous 2010 oil
spill.
"Federal executive branch agencies take these actions to
ensure the integrity of Federal programs by conducting business
only with responsible individuals or companies. Suspensions are
a standard practice when a responsibility question is raised by
action in a criminal case," the EPA said in its statement.