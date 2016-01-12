BP plans new deep staff cuts to withstand oil price storm

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
LONDON Jan 12 Oil major BP plans to cut at least 4,000 jobs globally in its oil production division this year to reduce costs amid a steep decline in oil prices.
"We want to simplify structure and reduce costs without compromising safety. Globally, we expect the headcount in upstream to be below 20,000 by the end of the year," a company spokesman said.
He said BP was planning to reduce headcount by 600 people in the North Sea over the next two years with most cuts to happen in 2016. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.