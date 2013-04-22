BP And Vitol snap up 7.2 million barrels of gasoil in Singapore

* Large volumes of physical cargoes and derivatives
* Saudi Arabia may be main outlet as demand rises for summer
* East Africa, Iraq demand also supports
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 22 Oil major BP and top
oil trader Vitol have snapped up at least 7.2
million barrels of gasoil in Singapore in April, despite weak
Asian demand, in bullish trading by the companies, industry
sources said on Monday.
These are some of the largest purchases of physical barrels
in the Singapore trading period in recent years, the sources
said.
The two companies have also bought at least 6.6 million
barrels of gasoil derivatives in April, the sources added.
Asian gasoil demand has been lacklustre as a weaker economic
climate has prompted key consumers like Indonesia and Vietnam to
stay away from the spot market, pushing down margins to their
lowest in nearly a year.
"I think it's more a paper game with some firm outlets they
might have and playing into those," a Gulf-based trader said.
SAUDI ARABIAN DEMAND
At least five long-range sized vessels have been
provisionally fixed by Vitol and BP to carry gasoil from
Singapore to the Red Sea, traders and shipbrokers said.
A dip in Singapore differentials due to the weak regional
demand has made it economic to ship cargoes from the Southeast
Asian country to the Red Sea, industry sources said.
Saudi Arabia's gasoil demand typically starts increasing
from April due to summer demand for the power generation fuel
when temperatures in the Gulf soar, boosting electricity demand
for air conditioning.
The country is set to import about 7 million barrels of
gasoil in April, an increase of about 40 percent from previous
months, a source familiar with the market said.
"Saudi Arabia is the only stable outlet right now as there
is no outlet in Asia. So for bull game, they might be selling
the cargoes to the Saudis in May," the source added.
Spokesman for BP and Vital could not immediately be reached
for comment.
OTHER OUTLETS
Vitol and BP are also likely meeting demand from East
African countries and from Iraq, traders added.
"The demand for gasoil in East Africa is not as bad as in
Europe or Asia as they have a basic requirement for mining," a
North Asian trader said.
"BP seems to have a lot of east-west length," the source
added referring to a derivative that traders use to hedge
movement of their physical cargoes from Asia to outside the
region.
East African countries Tanzania and Kenya have been buying
about 3 million barrels of gasoil in the spot market every month
while Vitol has a term contract with Iraq's State Oil Marketing
Organisation (SOMO) to supply about 8.2 million barrels this
year.
BP has covered most of its 10 ppm sulphur diesel
requirements for May, earlier than usual, signalling its demand
from Australia could also be up, the source added.
U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and
diesel, rose 2.36 million barrels in the week to April 12,
compared with forecasts for a draw of 500,000 barrels, data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.
The high inventory has made arbitrage from the U.S. to
Europe profitable with several companies eyeing movement of
diesel cargoes on that route, industry sources said.
The large number of purchases will likely draw down
inventory in Singapore, which in turn could boost demand in
Asia, the sources added.
"In fact, some of the vessels have failed as Singapore is
getting dried up of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil," the first shipping
source added.
DETAILS OF PURCHASES IN APRIL:
Vitol: 2.25 million barrels of 500ppm sulphur gasoil
BP: 4.65 million barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
BP: 300,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel