BP seeking bids for $2 bln in U.S. pipeline operations - Bloomberg

April 21 BP Plc is seeking buyers for as much as $2 billion of U.S. pipelines and storage terminals, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In the last two weeks, BP sent offering materials to potential buyers of two batches of assets - its interest in four pipelines and a gas plant along the Gulf of Mexico, and 15 storage terminals in the Midwest and on the East Coast, Bloomberg said. (on.ft.com/1GgB9PN)

BP is looking to sell stakes in three Gulf of Mexico assets it co-owns with Enterprise Products Partners LP : the Wilprise and Tri-States Pipelines and the Pascagoula Gas Processing Plant, Bloomberg said.

BP is also seeking to sell its stakes in the Destin and Okeanos Gas pipelines, which it co-owns with Enbridge Inc , according to the report.

BP did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

This week marks the five year anniversary of the largest oil spill in U.S. history that spewed millions of gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico and cost BP, which owned the well, $42 billion in fines. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)