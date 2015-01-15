版本:
BP to announce North Sea job cuts - BBC

LONDON Jan 15 BP is expected to announce job cuts in its North Sea operations on Thursday, the BBC reported.

The British oil major employs nearly 4,000 people in the North Sea, with a further 11,000 elsewhere in the United Kingdom, the BBC said.

BP said in December that it will cut thousands of jobs cut across its global oil and gas business following steep falls in oil prices. (Reporting by UK bureau; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
