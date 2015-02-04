版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 07:43 BJT

U.S. regulators probing BP crude shipments on Enbridge pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 A U.S. investigation into oil major BP Plc breaking anti-fraud and reporting rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on Enbridge Inc's Mainline system, Enbridge said on Wednesday.

Graham White, a spokesman for Canada's largest pipeline company, confirmed the investigation is related to crude volumes nominated by shippers on its system. He said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had not indicated Enbridge was under investigation.

The CFTC told BP last November it planned to recommend an enforcement action alleging violations of the Commodity Exchange Act in connection with Canadian pipeline nomination procedures and related trades, BP said in a quarterly earnings statement Tuesday. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐