UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators probing BP crude shipments on Enbridge pipeline

(Adds details on Enbridge system, quote)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 A U.S. investigation
into oil major BP Plc breaking anti-fraud and reporting
rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on
Enbridge Inc's Mainline system, Enbridge said on
Wednesday.
Graham White, a spokesman for Canada's largest pipeline
company, confirmed the investigation is related to crude volumes
nominated by shippers on its system. He said the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had not indicated Enbridge was
under investigation.
"We are prevented from publicly commenting on this matter as
company information will be required for the investigations,"
White said. "Our downstream nominations process was reviewed by
FERC in 2013 and approved as 'just and reasonable'."
The CFTC told BP last November it planned to recommend an
enforcement action alleging violations of the Commodity Exchange
Act in connection with Canadian pipeline nomination procedures
and related trades, BP said in a quarterly earnings statement
Tuesday.
The British oil giant said it submitted a detailed defence
to U.S. regulators in mid-December.
"We have responded to the CFTC's allegations and challenged
their jurisdiction over the alleged conduct," said a company
spokesman.
Sarah Kiley, spokeswoman for Canada's National Energy Board,
the country's energy and safety regulator, said at this point
the NEB was not involved in the investigation.
Enbridge's 2.2 million barrel-per-day Mainline system ships
the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States.
It also supplies BP's 413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting,
Indiana, refinery, which in 2013 underwent a major revamp so it
could run more heavy Canadian crude.
Limited export capacity between Canada's growing oil sands
and U.S. refining markets mean export pipelines are routinely
overbooked, with shippers nominating more crude than there is
space for.
In 2013, Enbridge altered how it calculates the amount of
crude shippers can nominate to help eliminate "air barrels" -
referring to nominations that are higher than the physical
volume shippers can move.
Under the new system, approved by the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC), shippers calculate how much crude
they can request to ship based on the capacity of downstream
refineries. Enbridge then verifies the nominations itself.
The changes met with fierce resistance from many traders in
Calgary, who argued the new system favoured the biggest
refineries and gave Enbridge too much discretion.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Jessica Resnick-Ault)