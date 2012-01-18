UPDATE 2-BP sees China as top oil user in 2027

* China to become world's top oil importer in 2018
* Sees world oil demand reaching 103 million bpd by 2030
* Oil continues to lose market share in next two decades
* High prices, technology, policies to curb oil demand
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Jan 18 China will drive the
world's growth in oil demand in the next two decades and in 2027
will overtake the United States as the world's top oil consumer,
BP Plc said on Wednesday.
BP, in its Energy Outlook 2030, also said oil was set to be
the slowest-growing fuel in the next 20 years, restrained by
higher prices and a gradual move towards market rather than
subsidised fuel prices in emerging economies.
World demand will rise to 103 million barrels per
day (bpd) by 2030, up 18 percent from 2010, BP said. More than
half of the rise in liquid fuel demand is in China, which BP
expects to overtake the U.S. as the top oil importer by 2018.
BP's prediction underlines the gradual shift of growth in
oil use towards Asia and away from the West. China is already
the world's largest energy user, having surpassed the U.S. in
2010 according to the International Energy Agency.
While highlighting China and India's continued growth, BP's
report is a further illustration of the decline in long-term oil
demand estimates in the last few years, coinciding with higher
prices. Oil hit a record high of $147 a barrel in 2008
and remains well above $100.
"Oil, the world's leading fuel today, will continue to lose
market share throughout the period," BP said. "In China, growth
of energy use is expected to slow significantly after 2020 as
the economy matures."
Even so, the world still needs to bring on enough
oil, biofuels and other liquids to meet a forecast demand
increase of 16 million bpd by 2030 and replace falling output
from existing sources, BP said.
This is the second year BP, a publisher of benchmark energy
statistics for 60 years, has issued its long-term energy
outlook. As recently as 2007, the I EA
expected the world would need 116.3 million bpd of oil by
2030.
Demand growth will come entirely from outside developed
countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development, BP said, although a lifting of fuel subsidies is
expected to be among the factors that will restrain demand.
"Overall, consumption growth will be constrained by stronger
crude oil prices seen in recent years, technological advances, a
range of new policies, and the continued, gradual reduction of
non-OECD subsidies," BP said.
China and India will become the world's largest- and
third-largest economies and energy consumers by 2030, BP said.
The U.S. is currently the world's largest economy.