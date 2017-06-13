UPDATE 1-Global energy demand stumbles for third year - BP

* Renewables showed fastest growth at 12 percent
* Emissions growth stalled for third year
* Oil stocks to fall materially in second half of 2017
* GRAPHIC: Oil supply and demand in 2016 (reut.rs/2rWrM5X)
* GRAPHIC: Growth in carbon emissions (reut.rs/2rWpi7z)
(Adds graphics)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 13 Global energy demand continued
its sluggish rise last year as growth in Chinese consumption
fell to its lowest in nearly two decades, while renewables
flourished, BP said in a report on Tuesday.
Slower demand growth helped stall the acceleration of
greenhouse gas emissions for a third year to levels not seen
since the 1980s, but emissions remained well above targets set
out globally under the 2015 Paris accord on climate change.
Coal's share in the energy mix declined to its lowest since
2004 at around 28 percent, while production of the highly
polluting fossil fuel saw its largest ever annual drop at 6.2
percent, BP said.
Global energy demand grew by 1 percent in 2016, a rate
similar to those seen in the previous two years but well below
the 10-year average of 1.8 percent, the British company said in
its benchmark Statistical Review of World Energy.
"This is a third year where we've seen weak growth in world
energy demand ... The new normal is that all of this growth is
coming from developing economies," particularly China and India,
BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale told reporters.
China's energy demand growth in 2015 and 2016, 1.2 and 1.3
percent respectively, although still the strongest in the world,
marked its lowest over a two-year period since 1997-98.
While that slowdown resulted from sluggish global economic
activity, it also stemmed from greater efficiency in engines and
factories, he said.
Among fossil fuels, oil demand grew at the fastest annual
rate - 1.6 percent - last year as low crude prices boosted
consumption.
Oil production grew by half a percent, or 400,000 barrels
per day, the lowest gain since 2009, as energy companies slashed
spending.
U.S. shale, or tight, oil production fell dramatically last
year but has rebounded strongly in recent months as oil prices
rose, a factor the market should get used to, Dale said.
"U.S. tight oil is like a Weeble: It falls off but then it
bounces back up again," Dale said. "Any sense of trying to kill
tight oil makes no sense."
As oil demand growth continues to outstrip production
growth, global oil stocks - which have plagued the market since
2014 - will start falling "more materially" in the second half
of this year, Dale said.
Gas saw similar growth to oil.
Cheaper and abundant gas supplies in the United States and
China's drive to switch to cleaner feedstock for its power
plants led to a 1.7 percent drop in demand for coal, the most
pollutant fossil fuel.
"It feels to me like we are seeing a decisive break in coal
relative to the past," Dale said.
RENEWABLES SURGE
Renewables such as solar and wind power were the
fastest-growing source of energy, rising by 12 percent and
accounting for a third of the overall growth in demand.
Still, renewables provide only 4 percent of the world's
primary energy. China, meanwhile, overtook the United States for
the first time as the largest producer of renewable power.
The slowing growth in energy demand, the shift to cleaner
fuels and energy efficiency meant carbon emissions grew by 0.1
percent last year, similar to the prior two years, making it the
lowest three-year average for emissions growth since 1981-83.
"While welcome, it is not yet clear how much of this break
from the past is structural and will persist. We need to keep up
our focus and efforts on reducing carbon emissions," BP Chief
Executive Bob Dudley said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jason
Neely)