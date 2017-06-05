BP, Eni deepen blockchain trading in European gas

LONDON, June 5 Oil majors BP and Eni
are deepening their foray into blockchain technology,
starting to run blockchain trades in parallel with their live
trading systems, according to developer BTL Group.
The energy traders, together with Austria's Wien Energie,
had previously tested BTL's Interbit blockchain platform over 12
weeks, carrying out trades in European natural gas.
For example, the blockchain system found a discrepancy in
the volume allocation of a trade of French gas sold by Eni to
BP, eradicating a mistake that would have cost time at a later
stage, a spokesman for BTL said.
Eni and BP declined to comment.
Originally used to underpin digital currency bitcoin,
blockchain is a distributed record of transactions, or other
data, maintained by a network of computers on the internet.
"Use of such technology can help by streamlining back office
processes, leading to reduced risk, better protection against
cyber threats and ultimately significant cost savings," said
Andrew Woosey, partner at consultancy EY which helped oversee
the testing phase.
Various commodity traders have started to test blockchain's
electronic transaction-processing system which promises to
cutting out middlemen.
But adaptation has been slow in the typically conservative
commodity business for fear of losing discretion in dealings and
complicating trading.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by Stephen
Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Keith Weir)