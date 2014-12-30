BP probing its financial traders in forex rigging scandal -FT

UPDATE 4-Credit Suisse pay revolt rumbles on even after concessions
* Vote to take place at AGM on April 28 (Adds ISS recommendation)
Dec 30 British oil and gas group BP is investigating whether its in-house traders were involved in rigging the foreign exchange market, the Financial Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The investigation, which is not being carried out by any financial regulator, was prompted after a Bloomberg report cited undated messages sent to BP's employees by a network of foreign-exchange traders at four major banks about planned currency trades "sometimes hours before they happened", the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1wyUHUA)
BP could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Last month, financial regulators in the United States, the U.K. and Switzerland fined six major banks a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market. The fines followed a year-long global investigation.
The European Commission also has been investigating allegations that BP manipulated oil and biofuel prices. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision
TORONTO, April 18 New technologies could help boost Canada's flagging productivity and income growth, but could also widen income inequality as some workers benefit from automation and others are hurt by it, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday.