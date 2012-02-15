BP hopes to drill new S.China Sea gas block this yr

| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 15 Oil giant BP Plc
plans to start drilling at the 43/11 deepwater block in the
South China Sea this year, after receiving approval recently
from the Chinese government, a company executive said on
Wednesday.
"When we start depends on many factors, such as whether the
drilling rig is ready. We hope to start drilling there by the
end of the year." BP China President Chen Liming told Reuters.
BP received approval from the commerce ministry last week to
explore and develop natural gas resources at deepwater block
43/11, together with China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC)
and Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
During the exploration phase, BP will have a 40.82 percent
working interest, Anadarko 50 percent and CNOOC 9.18 percent.
During development and production, CNOOC will be operator with a
55.5 percent interest, BP with 20 percent and Anadarko will have
24.5 percent, according to BP China.
BP and CNOOC signed a cooperation agreement for deepwater
exploration of block 43/11 in January last year, during Chinese
Vice-Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Britain.
BP's other upstream assets in China include the
under-producing gas field Yacheng 13-1 in the South China Sea,
and deepwater block 42/05, in which BP purchased an intertest in
September 2010, according to the company's website.