UPDATE 5-BP 'grossly negligent' in 2010 U.S. spill, fines could be $18 bln

* BP to appeal ruling over blame for disaster
* Judge has yet to assign damages from spill
* BP shares fall 5.9 percent in U.S. trading
By Anna Driver and Mica Rosenberg
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 4 A U.S. judge has
decided that BP Plc was "grossly negligent" and
"reckless" in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill four years ago, a
ruling that could add nearly $18 billion in fines to more than
$42 billion in charges the company took for the worst offshore
environmental disaster in U.S. history.
BP said it would appeal Thursday's ruling by U.S. District
Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans, Louisiana, who held a trial
without a jury last year to determine who was responsible for
the April 20, 2010 rig explosion and spill that killed 11
workers and spewed oil for nearly three months onto the
shorelines of several states.
Barbier ruled that BP was mostly at fault and that two other
companies in the case, Transocean Ltd and Halliburton
, were not as much to blame. The disaster struck when a
surge of methane gas known to rig hands as a "kick" sparked an
explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon rig as it was drilling
the mile-deep Macondo 252 well off Louisiana.
Barbier has yet to assign damages from the spill under the
federal Clean Water Act or rule on how many barrels spilled, but
David Uhlmann, a University of Michigan law professor and former
chief of the Justice Department's environmental crimes section,
said the ruling "dramatically increases" BP's liability for
civil penalties under the act.
Previous calculations by Reuters have shown fines could run
to $17.6 billion in the costliest scenario under a 'gross
negligence' finding. The amount is far more than the $4.5
billion maximum fine that could have been levied under a simple
'negligence' ruling.
BP has set aside only $3.5 billion for fines under the Clean
Water Act, part of a much broader series of provisions for
cleanup, compensation and damages that exceed $42 billion.
"The Court concludes that the discharge of oil 'was the
result of gross negligence or willful misconduct' by BP,"
Barbier said in his written ruling. "BP's conduct was reckless."
In response, BP said it would challenge the ruling because
it believes the standard for proving "gross negligence" was not
met. "BP believes that an impartial view of the record does not
support the erroneous conclusion reached by the District Court."
If the gross negligence ruling stands, it could create a
tough new standard and raise liability risks for the deepwater
drilling and other high risk industries, legal and business
experts said.
There will be "long-term repercussions," Gianna Bern, who
teaches international finance at the University of Notre Dame,
said of the energy sector. "Potential liability is now in the
stratosphere and that limits the number of players that can
engage in this type of activity."
Shares of BP in the United States closed down 5.9 percent at
$44.89. BP shares in London also closed down nearly 6 percent,
the worst one day slide in more than four years.
A separate criminal case was settled with the U.S.
government in late 2012. BP agreed to pay $4.5 billion in fines.
Even after the Clean Water Act fines are set, BP may face
other bills from a lengthy Natural Resources Damage Assessment,
which could require BP to carry out or fund environmental
restoration work in the Gulf, and other claims.
DIVIDEND SAFE FOR NOW
The case will go on for months or even years with Barbier
set to assign damages after the next phase of a civil trial over
the accident, scheduled for January 2015. The two earlier phases
of the trial looked at how to apportion blame and examined how
much oil spilled.
BP has been forced to shrink by selling assets to pay for
the cleanup. Those sales erased about a fifth of its earning
power and it may be pressured by investors to delay making new
investments until the lawsuit is resolved.
In addition to the court case, Philip Adams, analyst at
Gimme Credit, said BP is vulnerable to growing tensions between
the West and Russia. London-based BP holds a 19.75 percent stake
in Russian energy giant Rosneft.
Still, the company had $27.5 billion in cash and equivalents
on its balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, and
analysts think it will keep paying dividends that yield about 5
percent.
Jason Gammel, an equity analyst at Jefferies in London wrote
that even with a maximum fine, BP has sufficient liquidity to
meet its obligations. "We would expect a lengthy appeals process
first. We thus do not believe there is risk to the current BP
dividend."
PARTNERS PROTECTED
Under federal rules, a gross negligence verdict carries a
potential fine of $4,300 per barrel, far higher than the
statutory limit on a simple "negligence" of $1,100 per barrel.
BP says 3.26 million barrels leaked from the well and the
U.S government says 4.9 million barrels spilled. The fines will
exclude about 810,000 barrels collected during cleanup.
The judge apportioned 67 percent of the fault to BP, 30
percent to Transocean, which owned the drillship, and 3 percent
to Halliburton, which did cement work on the Macondo well.
Transocean and Halliburton have settled some liabilities and
the judge said they were shielded by indemnity clauses with BP.
Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp, which owned a
quarter of the well, might have to pay fines under the Clean
Water Act, though it has settled other claims with BP.
Gulf Coast states would receive a portion of any fines BP
pays to the government.
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in a
statement, "We are confident this decision will serve as a
strong deterrent to anyone tempted to sacrifice safety and the
environment in the pursuit of profit."
The civil case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Karolin Schaps and
Karey Van Hall; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Grant McCool)