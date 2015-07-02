REFILE-TIMELINE-BP oil spill, litigation at a glance

(Fixes date in dateline)
July 2 BP Plc reached a $18.7
billion settlement to end five years of litigation following the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. It is the largest settlement with
a single entity in U.S. history, the U.S. Department of Justice
said.
The following is a timeline of key events:
* April 20, 2010, RIG EXPLODES: An explosion on the
Deepwater Horizon oil rig at the Macondo exploration well kills
11 workers and releases millions of barrels of crude oil into
the Gulf of Mexico. The well is capped in mid-July. BP
ultimately sets aside $42 billion to pay for cleanup costs,
damages and penalties.
* November 2012, CRIMINAL CASE SETTLED: BP agrees to pay
$4.5 billion in fines and other penalties and pleads guilty to
14 criminal charges. The U.S. government bans BP from new
federal contracts, imperiling the company's role as a top U.S.
offshore oil producer and No. 1 military fuel supplier.
Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice files criminal
charges against three BP employees in connection with the
accident.
* December 2012, CLASS ACTION SETTLED: U.S. District Judge
Carl Barbier gives final approval to BP's settlement with
individuals and businesses claiming to have lost money and
property because of the spill. BP initially estimates it will
pay $7.8 billion to settle more than 100,000 claims, but the
dollar amount is not capped. The company later says the payout
may grow substantially, in part because of payouts to many
claimants who suffered no harm, and files numerous legal
challenges to the agreement.
* February 2013, CIVIL TRIAL BEGINS: Officials from the
federal government and several U.S. states begin facing BP in
court at a three-phase civil trial over how blame should be
apportioned between BP, Transocean Ltd, which owned the
drilling rig, and Halliburton Co, which did cement work.
Government lawyers urge Barbier to find BP grossly negligent,
which could roughly quadruple the amount of fines under the U.S.
Clean Water Act.
* Sept. 30, 2013, SECOND PHASE OF TRIAL BEGINS: The second
phase begins to determine how much oil was spilled.
* Sept. 4, 2014, JUDGE FINDS BP BEARS MOST OF THE BLAME:
Barbier finds BP "grossly negligent" for its role in the oil
spill. He assigns 67 percent of the fault to BP, 30 percent to
Transocean and 3 percent to Halliburton. BP pledges to appeal.
* Jan. 15, 2015, SIZE RULING: Barbier determines that 3.19
million barrels of oil spilled. The amount would be used to
calculate damages.
* Feb. 24, 2015, SIZE APPEAL: BP appeals judge's ruling on
size of the oil spill.
* July 2, 2015, SETTLEMENT REACHED: BP agreed to pay about
$18.7 billion in damages for water pollution caused by the
spill, settling claims with the U.S. government and Louisiana,
Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and Florida.
