UPDATE 6-BP reaches $18.7 billion settlement over deadly 2010 spill

(Adds link to graphic, details on size of total charge)
By Terry Wade and Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, July 2 BP Plc will pay up
to $18.7 billion in penalties to the U.S. government and five
states to resolve nearly all claims from its deadly Gulf of
Mexico oil spill five years ago in the largest corporate
settlement in U.S. history.
The agreement adds to the $43.8 billion that BP had
previously set aside for criminal and civil penalties and
cleanup costs. The company said its total pre-tax charge for the
spill now stands at $53.8 billion. (link.reuters.com/duz94w)
BP shares jumped more than 5 percent in New York trading as
investors said the British company, often mentioned as a
potential acquisition target, could now turn the page on one of
the darkest chapters in its century-long history.
Under the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and
the states, BP will pay at least $12.8 billion for Clean Water
Act fines and natural resource damages, plus $4.9 billion to
states. The payouts will be staggered over as many as 18 years.
The preliminary settlement, subject to all sorts of variables,
avoids a substantial amount of further litigation.
The rig explosion on April 20, 2010, the worst offshore oil
disaster in U.S. history, killed 11 workers and spewed millions
of barrels of oil onto the shorelines of several states for
nearly three months.
The agreement, which still needs to be approved by courts,
covers Clean Water Act fines and natural resources damages,
along with claims by Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi
and Texas as well as 400 local government entities.
"This is a realistic outcome which provides clarity and
certainty for all parties," BP Chief Executive Officer Bob
Dudley said in a statement. "For BP, this agreement will resolve
the largest liabilities remaining from the tragic accident."
The size of the settlement was slightly more than the $17.6
billion that investors had initially feared BP would be fined
for gross negligence under the Clean Water Act alone.
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier, who has overseen the
case, was expected to rule on that issue later this year. Even
then, BP would have faced years of lawsuits to address claims by
states and by the federal government under a natural resource
damage assessment.
The settlement announced Thursday closes off those remaining
liabilities.
"This agreement will not only restore the damage inflicted
on our coastal resources by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, it
will also allow Louisiana to continue aggressively fighting
coastal erosion," said Governor Bobby Jindal of Louisiana, the
hardest hit state.
It was not immediately clear how BP will fund the
settlement. BP has shed billions in assets to pay for the spill,
eroding about one-fifth of the earnings base it had before 2010.
BP's smaller size among the bigger oil majors has made it
vulnerable to potential takeovers, especially with the sharp
drop in oil prices.
"Companies have been slightly hesitant to make a bid while
this has been hanging over it, so I think it does clear the way
for a potential bid," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at
U.K.-based ETX Capital.
BP said the government and the states could jointly demand
an acceleration of payments if the company were acquired.
Previous settlements also included an uncapped fund
originally set at $7.8 billion to compensate individuals
claiming economic harm from the spill.
BP also settled with Transocean Ltd, which owned
the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, and Halliburton Co,
which worked on the Macondo well.
"Now Gulf Coast restoration can begin in earnest. It's time
to heal the wounds that BP tore in Gulf Coast ecosystems and
communities," said David Yarnold, CEO of the National Audubon
Society.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, Ron Bousso in
London and Kathy Finn in New Orleans; Writing by Terry Wade;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)