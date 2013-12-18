BP makes major oil discovery in Gulf of Mexico

LONDON Dec 18 Britain's BP Plc said on
Wednesday it had made a significant oil discovery at its Gila
prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
"The Gila discovery is a further sign that momentum is
returning to BP's drilling operations and well execution in the
Gulf of Mexico," said Richard Morrison, Regional President of
BP's Gulf of Mexico business.
BP, which co-owns the Gila prospect with ConocoPhillips
, said appraisal drilling would now be required to
determine the size and potential commerciality of the discovery.
BP said it was the third significant discovery it had made
in the Paleogene play in the Gulf of Mexico in recent years,
following Kaskida in 2006 and Tiber in 2009.