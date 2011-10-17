UPDATE 1-BP and Anadarko agree $4 bln oil spill settlement

* Andarko will pay BP $4 billion
* Anadarko will not pursue gross negligence allegations vs
BP
(Adds details)
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters)-Oil giant BP and Anadarko, its
partner in the well which caused the Gulf of Mexico oil spill,
have agreed a settlement on cleanup costs whereby Andarko will
pay BP $4 billion -- less than half the amount it may have been
forced to pay in court.
BP said on Monday that as part of the deal, Anadarko will no
longer pursue its allegations of gross negligence against BP and
that the deal excludes possible government fines the parties may
have to pay.
As a 25 percent partner in the Macondo well, Anadarko was
obliged to pay 25 percent of the costs of cleaning up the spill,
compensating those affected and paying government fines.
It could only avoid this responsibility if it proved BP had
been grossly negligent -- something which could, potentially,
have added around $18 billion to the total amount of fines BP
faced.
BP has said the total bill for the oil spill, including
government fines, for which it has taken charges of $3.5
billion, will be $42 billion.
This suggests Anadarko could have faced a total bill of $9.6
billion.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)