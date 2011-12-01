UPDATE 3-BP sells Canadian natgas liquids unit to Plains

* Plains to pay $1.67 billion

Dec 1 BP Plc has agreed to sell its Canadian natural gas liquids business to Plains All American Pipeline for $1.67 billion as part of an effort to raise $45 billion to pay for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

The business, which includes pipelines and processing stations that remove valuable crude-like liquids from gas, owns or has rights to more than 4,000 kilometers (about 2,600 miles) of pipeline systems and 21 million barrels of storage capacity.

Energy companies have spent billions of dollars this year to expand their holdings in North American pipelines and energy infrastructure, which are becoming more valuable as oil and natural gas begins to flow from shale and other so-called unconventional resources in the region.

The deal follows Kinder Morgan's $21 billion takeover of El Paso Corp and Energy Transfer Equity's more than $5 billion deal for Southern Union .

But it also cast more doubt on a deal Plains has tried to strike with an unsolicited $1 billion bid for rival SemGroup Inc . SemGroup shares fell 7 percent to $26.19 on Thursday, still more than $2 above their pre-bid level.

Morningstar analyst Avi Feinberg said Plains could still afford SemGroup on a strictly financial basis, but he added that his team remained skeptical that the takeover would happen.

Plains shares rose 1.7 percent to $65.98, within $1 of their record high, hit last month.

The BP assets, collectively, provide access to 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids supply. In the last four years, the assets generated annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the range of $240 million to $390 million, Plains said.

The purchase comes on top of another $620 million Plains spent on four smaller acquisitions that have either closed or been agreed in the past two months, Plains said.

"We have been very active with respect to our acquisition efforts," Plains Chief Executive Greg Armstrong said on a conference call. "Over the last several weeks, these ongoing activities have yielded tangible results."

But citing advice from company lawyers, he declined to discuss the SemGroup proposal on the call.

SemGroup said two weeks ago the Plains bid did not provide any reasonable basis to begin a discussion.

Plains said it was raising its 2012 distribution growth target to 8 percent to 9 percent above its current annualized payout of $3.98 per unit.

The BP transaction is set to be completed in the first half of 2012. BP was advised on the sale by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital advised Plains.