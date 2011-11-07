UPDATE 1-Failed BP deal renews pressure on CEO Dudley

(Recasts, updates shares)
LONDON Nov 7 The collapse of BP's
planned sale of a $7 billion stake in an Argentinean unit is
Chief Executive Bob Dudley's second failed multi-billion dollar
deal this year and has renewed investor concerns about his
vaunted turnaround of the group.
Dudley hinted last month that the oil giant could lift its
dividend next February, saying the group had reached a "turning
point" after its Gulf of Mexico oil spill. But the failed deal
now puts a question mark over those plans.
"As with all things to do with BP the issue is as much to do
with risk and this deal failure does highlight execution issues
again," analysts at UBS said in a research note.
BP shares traded down 0.9 percent at 1305 GMT on Monday,
lagging a 0.1 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas
index , after the planned sale of its 60 percent stake in
Pan American Energy was abandoned.
The decision of buyer Bridas, half-owned by
China's CNOOC, to terminate talks, will hit BP's cashflow and
make a payout hike harder to deliver.
As the second major deal to fall apart for BP this year --
in May a planned $16 billion share swap and multi-billion dollar
Arctic exploration deal with Rosneft collapsed -- analysts said
the failure showed the risks around BP's strategy of rapid
dealmaking.
BP launched a $30 billion disposal programme last year to
help pay the $40 billion bill for the spill. The London-based
oil giant said this would force it to shrink but that an
expansion of exploration and dealmaking would thereafter allow
it to grow more quickly.
Bridas sent a letter to BP last week terminating the talks,
both sides said. It did not specify its reasons, but cited
"legal issues and the way BP handled the transaction" for the
deal's cancellation.
BP said the deal hinged on Bridas obtaining Argentine
anti-trust and Chinese regulatory approvals and that those
permissions had not been won.
Since CNOOC is state-controlled and has a mandate to buy
energy assets overseas, analysts said the Chinese regulatory
approval should not have been a problem.
Bankers say that Beijing selects which state-controlled oil
company bids for overseas assets, to avoid them competing
against each other, and this is also seen as reducing the risk
of securing regulatory approval.
While a Presidential election in Argentina may have slowed
the regulatory approval process, a deal in which China's Sinopec
agreed to buy Occidental's Argentina assets for $2.5 billion was
announced last December and closed in the first quarter of the
year.
BP and Bridas, which already owns 40 percent of Pan
American, announced the deal in November 2010.
BP said the reasons for the termination of talks were
unknown to it and on Oct. 25, as he announced sluggish results
for the third quarter, Dudley said he expected the deal to close
in 2012.
The CEO has admitted to being under pressure from investors
to turn the company around, after lacklustre performance since
the blown-out Macondo well was sealed last September.
The company's shares have not risen in the past year.
Dudley has said the weak operational results are the result
of a programme of investment to improve safety at facilities.
