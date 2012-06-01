BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
LONDON, June 1 BP said on Friday it will look to sell its shareholding in TNK-BP after the British oil major received unsolicited indications of interest in its stake in the Russian joint venture.
"In light of these unsolicited approaches and consistent with its commitment to maximising shareholder value, and its obligations under the shareholder agreement, BP has notified Alfa Access Renova of its intention to pursue a potential sale," a statement said on Friday.
TNK-BP is a leading Russian oil company, owned equally by BP and Alfa Access Renova.
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine