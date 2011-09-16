UPDATE 1-BP executives get U.S. investor lawsuit dismissed

* UK courts "more appropriate"-- U.S. judge
* Case could return to U.S. if UK refuses
* Other shareholder lawsuits remain in Houston court
By Moira Herbst
Sept 16 Current and former BP (BP.L) executives
and directors won dismissal on Thursday of one of several
U.S.-shareholder lawsuits filed over last year's Gulf of Mexico
oil spill.
A federal court in Houston said it was more appropriate
that investors file their lawsuit in the United Kingdom because
the company is based in London.
"English law governs this dispute and will determine
whether the individual defendants breached their fiduciary
duties and harmed BP in the process," wrote U.S. District Judge
Keith Ellison.
BP declined to comment. Plaintiffs' attorneys did not
respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. court could reassert jurisdiction if the UK courts
refuse to take the case, the ruling said.
Investors had argued in their lawsuit that the company's
management and board were responsible for the disaster because
they knowingly prioritized cost-cutting over safety.
Other oil spill-related lawsuits brought by BP shareholders
-- including one brought by New York and Ohio state pension
funds alleging securities fraud and another brought by BP
employees alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income
Security Act (ERISA)-- are still before Ellison's court.
Separately, hundreds of cases involving economic loss,
wrongful death and personal injury are currently before a
federal judge in New Orleans.
The Macondo well blow-out led to the death of 11 men and
was the biggest offshore oil spill in U.S. history. U.S.
authorities placed most of the blame on BP in a report issued
on Wednesday. [ID:nS1E78D0B8]
The case is In re BP Shareholder Derivative Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, No.
10-cv03447,
(Reporting by Moira Herbst in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)