UPDATE 3-BP accuses Monroe Energy of wrongfully terminating contract

(Adds contract pricing)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 17 BP Plc has accused
Monroe Energy of wrongfully terminating a crude supply contract
in 2016, costing the oil major at least $59 million in damages,
according to a federal court filing.
BP said in the filing that Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of
Delta Air Lines Inc, terminated the contract after
misinterpreting a provision regarding the blending of crude
oils.
BP declined to comment further on the case and Monroe could
not be immediately reached. Monroe has yet to respond to the
allegations in court.
The dispute with Monroe marks at least the second time in
the past two years that BP has been accused by a refiner of
supplying lesser-grade crudes. NARL Refining is embroiled in an
arbitration dispute with BP that involves allegations that the
oil major was providing crude oil at the company's
Come-By-Chance refinery in Newfoundland, Canada, that helped
BP's profits but hurt the refinery's equipment.
Monroe Energy inked a three-year contract with BP in August
2014 to supply the company's 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery
outside Philadelphia with crude oil from the Eagle Ford or
Bakken shale fields, according to the lawsuit filed on Thursday
in U.S. District Court in Southern New York.
Monroe agreed to pay $8.35 above the U.S. benchmark price
for Eagle Ford and $7.35 above the U.S. benchmark for Bakken
deliveries, according to the lawsuit.
The supply contract was favorable for Monroe when U.S.
crude sold at a wide discount against the global benchmark
during the early months of the deal, but the spread narrowed
signficantly in late 2015, making global crude more attractive
to East Coast refiners.
Monroe notified BP last June that it was severing the
contract, alleging the oil major was intentionally blending
batches of Eagle Ford crude that did not meet the API gravity
grade called for in the contract, according to the lawsuit.
BP said the agreement had no language that barred it from
commingling grades of crude oil from the same fields, court
papers showed. BP says it blended batches of Eagle Ford crude
from different wells, calling it a routine industry practice.
BP also said Monroe used gravity figures measured at the
docks in Texas, not at the point of delivery as required by
contract, according to the lawsuit.
Monroe never complained the delivered crude was not in
compliance, BP said.
"Monroe's allegations were nothing more than an unfounded
pretext to terminate the (contract)," BP said in the filing.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa
Shumaker)