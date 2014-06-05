US agency: Faulty blowout preventer contributed to deadly BP spill

HOUSTON, June 5 A faulty blowout preventer and
weaknesses in how companies analyze potential hazards in
offshore oil and gas operations contributed to BP Plc's
deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill more than four years ago, the
U.S. Chemical Safety Board said on Thursday.
Despite tougher regulations, a slew of other investigations
and an ongoing federal civil trial with potentially billions of
dollars at stake, companies may still drill without
demonstrating that they have adequate barriers to deadly
accidents in place, the agency said.
The CSB, which has no enforcement authority but can
recommend safer practices, routinely probes accidents at
chemical plants and refineries. The BP investigation was its
first involving an offshore accident.
The CSB didn't examine all aspects of the Macondo blowout
and explosion that killed 11 men and unleashed more than 4
million barrels of oil into the Gulf.
Rather than re-examine issues already covered by other
probes, including those by the U.S. Coast Guard and a commission
appointed by President Barack Obama, the CSB studied equipment
and hazardous materials operations and safety management.
BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said the core findings were
consistent with other probes that said the disaster stemmed from
multiple causes involving multiple parties.
The CSB concluded that the blowout preventer (BOP) failed
because miswired control systems would have prevented it from
sealing the blown-out well.
A blowout preventer is a multi-ton stack of valves and pipes
that sits atop deepwater wells to stop oil and gas from gushing
upward in an accident.
Also, the board said different pressures inside the
drillpipe and the area between the pipe and the well moved it
off center, so a key piece of equipment in the blowout preventer
called the shear ram couldn't slice through the pipe to seal the
well.
Other probes had found that explosions aboard Transocean's
Deepwater Horizon rig moved the pipe.
The issues underscore existing and undetected BOP design
limits, the CSB said.
In addition, the board said that while regulators began
requiring operators to do hazard analyses for all offshore
structures post-Macondo, the rule doesn't require a risk
reduction target or documented rationale of hazard control.
That means companies can do a weak analysis that doesn't
identify the operating condition of critical safety equipment -
like a BOP - and still comply with the rule, the board said.
In 2011, the maker of the BOP, Cameron International Corp
, agreed to a $250 million settlement with BP to help pay
for costs associated with the spill.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Cynthia
Osterman)