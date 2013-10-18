版本:
Russia veteran Herbert to replace Daly as head of BP exploration

LONDON Oct 18 International oil company BP Plc named Richard Herbert of smaller oil group Talisman Energy as its new head of exploration on Friday, replacing Mike Daly who it said had decided to retire at the end of 2013.

Herbert spent six years in Russia with BP's since dissolved joint venture TNK-BP before joining Talisman in 2009. Until that he had worked for BP for almost two decades.

He will join BP as chief operating officer, exploration, at the end of October, based in London, reporting to Lamar McKay, BP's chief executive for the main upstream part of the business.
