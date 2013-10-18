Russia veteran Herbert to replace Daly as head of BP exploration

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
LONDON Oct 18 International oil company BP Plc named Richard Herbert of smaller oil group Talisman Energy as its new head of exploration on Friday, replacing Mike Daly who it said had decided to retire at the end of 2013.
Herbert spent six years in Russia with BP's since dissolved joint venture TNK-BP before joining Talisman in 2009. Until that he had worked for BP for almost two decades.
He will join BP as chief operating officer, exploration, at the end of October, based in London, reporting to Lamar McKay, BP's chief executive for the main upstream part of the business.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.