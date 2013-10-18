UPDATE 1-Talisman exploration head returns to BP as Daly departs

By Andrew Callus

LONDON Oct 18 Mike Daly, the most senior BP exploration and production executive to survive the management clearout after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, will retire at the end of the year to be replaced by Talisman Energy's Richard Herbert.

Herbert worked for BP for almost two decades and spent six years in Russia with its TNK-BP joint venture before joining Canadian-listed Talisman as head of exploration in 2009.

He will join BP at the end of October, BP said in a statement.

Daly has been at BP for 28 years - eight of them as the company's most senior exploration executive.

He took on an enhanced role on the executive management team in 2010 as part of the sweeping changes after the spill that killed 11 men, caused the United States' worst offshore environmental disaster and is costing the company tens of billions of dollars in fines, compensation and clean-up costs.

Those changes included the departure of Chief Executive Tony Hayward and the head of exploration and production Andy Inglis. Incoming CEO Bob Dudley took a more hands-on role and appointed Daly to the management team to support him.

Herbert will have a less senior role than Daly as chief operating officer, exploration. He will be based in London and report to Lamar McKay, who became BP's chief executive for the main upstream part of the business last year.